40th annual archdiocesan Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration set for Jan. 17

Father William Bowling will lead a free archdiocesan prayer service on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. This commemoration will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The theme is “Peace and Justice”. Attendees will be witness to prayer and praise — as led by Father William Bowling, the Archdiocesan Gospel choir, and others — through scripture, songs of praise and meditative readings.

For questions or more information call the Office of Multicultural Ministry at 471-2146.