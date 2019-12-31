33rd Annual African American Leadership Awards set for March 7

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) will host the 33rd Annual African American Leadership Awards Dinner March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane.

The purpose of the awards dinner is to “recognize African American Catholic leadership within the Archdiocese of Louisville,” according to an announcement from OMM. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for African American Catholic youth.

The “Rodriq McCravy Award” scholarships will be awarded to young people who “have demonstrated leadership in their church, civic and school communities. The event will also recognize adults for “their leadership in the African American Catholic community,” according to the announcement. Adult leaders will receive the “Deacon James and Mrs. M. Annette Turner African American Catholic Leadership” award.

Tickets, which will go on sale January 5, are $75. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the OMM at 502-471-2146.