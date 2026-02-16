2026 winners of Vocation Essay and Poster contest named

Tessa Mora, a sixth grader at St. Albert the Great, placed first. (Art by Tessa Mora)

Record Staff Report

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Vocation Office and St. Serra Club have announced the winners of the annual Vocation Essay and Poster Contest.

Essay writers were asked to respond to the following prompt:

“How do I know God is in my life, and what should I do to understand His plan for me?”

Will Heitkamper, an eighth grader from St. Edward School, won the essay contest.

Zuri Anderson, a seventh grader from Holy Trinity School, received second place in the contest.



John Kopechek, an eighth grader at Immaculata Classical Academy, placed third in the essay contest.

Read their essays below.

Poster competitors were asked to create a poster promoting vocations to the priesthood, consecrated religious life, the permanent diaconate, married life or single life.

Tessa Mora, a sixth grader at St. Albert the Great School, placed first. Anastasia Carrico, a sixth-grader at Immaculata Classical Academy, placed second. Sofia Murgos, a sixth-grader at St. Edward School, placed third.

Anastasia Carrico, a sixth-grader at Immaculata Classical Academy, placed second. (Art by Anastasia Carrico)

Sofia Murgos, a sixth-grader at St. Edward School, placed third. (Art by Sofia Murgos)

The annual contest is meant to prompt young people to think and learn about vocations. This year, there were 274 entries from students around the Archdiocese of Louisville.

First-place winners will be recognized at the Serra Club luncheon on March 2.

First Place Essay

By Will Heitkamper

How do I know God is in my life, and what should I do to understand His plan for me?

Many people ask themselves how they can know that God is truly part of their lives, especially when they cannot see Him the way they see other people.

From a Catholic standpoint, knowing God is in your life is not about hearing a voice from the sky or seeing miracles every day. Instead, it is about recognizing His presence through faith, conscience and the ways He works quietly in ordinary moments.

One way I know God is in my life is through my conscience. Catholics believe that God speaks to us through our sense of right and wrong. When I feel guilt after doing something wrong or peace after doing something good, that is not just a feeling; it is God guiding my heart. The teachings of the Catholic Church explain that conscience is where we meet God personally. Even when I ignore Him or make mistakes, that inner voice is still there, reminding me to choose what is good.

Another way God shows He is in my life is through other people. God often works through parents, teachers, friends, and even strangers to help guide us. Sometimes advice from someone else comes at exactly the right moment, or someone helps me when I really need it. Catholics believe this is not a coincidence but God working through others to show His care. In the Bible, God rarely acts alone — He calls people to help one another, showing that faith is meant to be lived out in community.

Understanding God’s plan for my life can feel confusing, especially when I think about the future. Catholics believe that God does have a plan, but He does not always reveal it all at once.

Instead of focusing on the entire future, I should focus on living faithfully each day. Prayer is one of the most important ways to do this. Through prayer, I can talk to God honestly, ask for guidance, and learn to trust Him even when I do not have clear answers.

Another important step is participating in the sacraments, especially the Eucharist and Confession. Catholics believe these are real encounters with God, not just symbols. They help strengthen faith and give clarity when making decisions.

Learning from Church teachings, such as the Catechism, also helps explain how to live according to God’s will. Saints like St. Augustine show that even people who struggle and feel lost can eventually understand God’s plan through patience and faith.

In conclusion, I know God is in my life through my conscience, the people around me, and my faith practices. To understand His plan, I must pray, trust Him, and try to live according to His teachings. God does not expect perfection, but He does ask for effort and trust. By taking small steps toward Him each day, His plan becomes clearer over time.

Second Place Essay

By Zuri Anderson

God’s presence in one’s life is often recognized, not through physical signs, but through guidance, growth, and purpose. Many people know God is in their lives through the strength they find during difficult moments.

For example, if you lost someone close to you, God will help you find comfort and peace that follows uncertainty, like he did for Mary when she lost her son, Jesus. When challenges arise and perseverance replaces fear, faith can show that God is present, shaping each experience with intention.

God is also known through the influence of others’ support, kindness, and encouragement that appear in the exact moments they are needed most.

Another way God’s presence is known in a person is through personal growth. Life’s struggles teach patience, resilience, and humility, while moments of success encourage gratitude. These lessons rarely feel meaningful in the moment, but over time they show a pattern of growth and direction.

God is also recognized through conscience, guiding people toward honesty, compassion, and integrity. This inner moral compass helps individuals make choices that reflect purpose rather than impulse.

To understand God’s plan, individuals must seek guidance. Prayer allows a space for reflection and clarity, helping people ask not only for answers, but for wisdom. Studying Scripture and learning from biblical stories provides insight into how God works through time, experience, and life lessons. Reflection helps individuals recognize patterns in their lives and understand how each moment contributes to a greater purpose.

Trust is essential in understanding God’s plan. Not every answer is revealed immediately, and some lessons require patience.

By remaining faithful, open, and willing to grow and learn from God’s lessons, individuals can begin to see how God’s path unfolds gradually, guiding them toward the person they are meant and able to become.

Third Place Essay

By John Kopechek

Think about when your parents first asked you what you wanted to be when you grew up. God, our heavenly Father, also tugs on our hearts and asks us what we want to do with the lives He’s given us.

This can seem like an overwhelming decision at first, but when we see His great offering of love for us on the Cross, we must respond by giving ourselves back to Him.

God does not force us to our vocations. By giving us a choice, God doesn’t force a harsh life sentence on anyone. He calls us to a vocation that is suited for our skills and personalities. If we pay attention, we will hear our Maker speaking to us, His creatures. This is not easy in our time. We have many distractions. We need the Holy Spirit to exercise the gifts of prudence and wisdom, and we have to speak to God regularly in prayer, carefully reading Scripture.

Though we can’t see Him, God is always with us. God is always in our lives and he is always looking out for us. He could be calling you to be part of religious life, or to be married! Only He knows His best plans for you, to help you and others grow in holiness, so we must be diligent in listening to what He has to say to us.

Our wonderful Father in Heaven has something planned for every single one of us.