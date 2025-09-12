18th annual Salute to THE GAME set for Sept. 25

The Catholic Education Foundation will host its 18th annual Salute to THE GAME luncheon at noon Sept. 25 in the grand ballroom of the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

The event celebrates the “rivalry and thrill” of the annual football game between St. Xavier and Trinity high schools.

Last year’s luncheon raised a record of $650,000. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $5.5 million, all of which benefits the CEF in its work to provide tuition assistance and grants supporting Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Tickets to the luncheon are $350 for individuals. For more information, visit ceflou.org.The rivalry game will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Cardinal Stadium. General admission tickets are $10 and may be purchased by visiting https://www.gofevo.com/event/2025st2.