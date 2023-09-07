16th annual Salute to THE GAME set for Sept. 21

The Catholic Education Foundation will host its 16th annual Salute to THE GAME luncheon at noon Sept. 21 in the grand ballroom of the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

The event celebrates the “rivalry and thrill” of the annual football game between St. Xavier and Trinity high schools.

Last year’s luncheon raised an all-time record of $550,000. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $4.3 million, all of which benefits the CEF in its work to provide tuition assistance and grants supporting Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The rivalry game will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cardinal Stadium.