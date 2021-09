One hundred and thirty-eight graduates of high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been named Senator Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

Students earn this designation by achieving a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and scoring at least a 28 composite on the ACT, a news release from KHEAA said.

These students also have earned $2,500 a year in Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards, the release said.

The scholarship honors the late state Sen. Jeff Green of Mayfield, Ky., who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.

The students who have earned this designation are:

Assumption High School — Crawford Addison, Ella Bidwell, Emma Bowman, Amelia Cassin, Josie Chitwood, Julia Connelly, Aliana Conway, Stephanie Dolan, Amanda Duvall, Sarah Edelen, Katelyn Foley, Alaina Gnadinger, Harper Hall, Rebecca Kline, Sarah Koch, Emily Letterle, Erin Lewantowicz, Elizabeth Luckett, Elizabeth Metzmeier, Samantha Moore, Caroline Nett, Alyssa Neubacher, Jacqueline Nguyen, Meaghan Northup, Anne O’Dea, Christina Overley, Olivia Pastin, Michaela Pate, Emma Pytko, Julia Renz, Deidra Runkle, Mary Schook, Claire Stemmer, Kayley Stowers, Riley Stull, Nicole Tate, Madeleine Will.

Bethlehem High School — Logan Ballard, Kathleen Brown, Samuel Cecconi, Clayton Davis, Lauren DeBold, Morgan Maleske, Madeline Ritchie, Zander Tirabasso.

DeSales High School — Pierce Bergin, Matthew Mathesius, Matthew Rice, Joshua Smith, Trenton Thieneman, Isaac Turner.

Holy Cross High School — Jackson Gawarecki.

Mercy Academy — Kayla Bauer, Eleanor Beavin, Shelby Cooley, Samantha Federspiel, Grace Funke, Riley Goff, Emma Hague, Jenna Kelly, Julia Lanham, Jenna Money, Madelyn Muthler, Gabriella Veliky.

Presentation Academy — Emily Barz.

Sacred Heart Academy — Magnolia Bailey, Lillian Bauer, Anna Buse, Caroline Carrig, Ruby Clark, Katelyn Cornett, Lily Effinger, Julia Jardina, Sophia Jung, Megan Kesler, Nora Mick, Anna Moorman, Mia Osborne, Allison Portaro, Gabriela Quintero, Carly Sisler, Emma Smith, Lilia Terrell, Laura Thieman, Edith Violi, Anna Whittle, Kathryn Whittle, Anneliese Wickson, Claire Wistrom, Katelyn Wo.

St. Xavier High School — Matthew Baker, Gabriel Biagi, Charles Brashear, Justin Burch, Ryan Burchett, Daniel Burns, Carson Joseph Ching, Christian Cullen, Joseph Donohue, Luke Fears, Andrew Frey, Nicholas Geoghegan, Alec Groves, Nicholas Guizio, Ethan Harned, Nolan Hester, Quinn Hornback, Maurice Kirsch, Daniel Kirwan, Marco Ljubic, Alexander Markert, Samuel Mattingly, Aiden O’Bryan, Enos Pray, Tyler Rodighiero, Jet Sendaydiego, Benjamin Sheehan, Cameron Smith, John Winbigler, Greyson Wintergerst, Harrison Yang.

Trinity High School — Colin Book, Daniel Bradford, Jacob Claypool, Connor Day, Jackson Deye, Dylan Ernst, Christopher Fieldhouse, Bryce Gentner, Nathaniel Isaacs, Riley Moremen, Ryan O’Dea, Thomas Schmidt, Cooper Stengel, John Vanetti, Nathan Waggener, Cade Watson, Ryan Wiseman.