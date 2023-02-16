Training program for pastoral care to the sick begins March 10.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick.

The program will train people to provide pastoral care to people who are homebound and those in hospitals or nursing homes.

The classes will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., on consecutive Fridays starting March 10 and ending April 21. The course will include the following topics:

Introduction to pastoral care.



Pastoral communication skills.



Prayer.



Understanding loss and grief.



Self-awareness and boundaries.



Taking communion to the sick and homebound.

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Puckett, a family services project coordinator in the Family and Life Ministries Office, at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dpuckett@archlou.org.