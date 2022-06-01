Letter from the Archbishop

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! This weekend, parishes will take up the annual Mission Collection. This collection supports the Catholic Home Missions and international missionary agencies, such as the Propagation of the Faith. These organizations fund the work of more than 1,100 mission dioceses here in the United States and around the world.

The Mission Collection fuels the Church’s missionary work and provides ongoing monetary help for the pastoral and evangelizing programs of the Church in the United States, Africa, Asia, the Pacific Islands and remote regions of Latin America. Your donations provide for the education and support of seminarians, religious novices and lay catechists; for the work of religious communities in education, health care and social services; for communication and transportation needs; for disaster and emergency relief, when necessary; and for the Church’s ministry to children.

On this Pentecost Sunday, we remember Jesus’ call, “As the Father has sent me, so I send you.” This collection provides an opportunity for all of us to participate in being sent through the Church’s missionary efforts to reach out to those in need.

The missionary mandate is always timely and it commits us to be joyful witnesses to the Good News for those near and far, making available our time, talent and treasure.

Please be generous to this Mission Collection this weekend.

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville