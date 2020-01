DeSales High School will host it’s 16th annual “Down the Rabbit Hole” benefit feast gala from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 1 on the school’s campus, 425 Kenwood Drive.

The event will include a buffet, auctions, live music and a $10,000 grand prize raffle. Tickets are $65 per individual, $120 per couple or $480 for a table of eight.

To register, visit https://desales.ejoinme.org/2020Benefit. For more information contact the school at 502-368-6519 or email advancement@desaleshs.com.