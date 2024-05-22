Community invited to support Back to School Fair

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry is collecting school supplies to give away at its annual Community Back to School Fair. The event, open to the public, will offer free school supplies for children in grades one to 12 and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out) on July 20 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

Donations of supplies or monetary gifts will be accepted through July 15. Items may be dropped off at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., or at the enrichment center.

Donors may contribute individual items or fill a backpack with the following: pocket folders, spiral notebooks, composition books, a pencil box or pouch, pencils, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, colored pencils, markers, pens and loose-leaf paper.

For more information, call 776-0262.