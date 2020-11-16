Catholic high school placement test set for Dec. 12

The Catholic high school placement test is scheduled for Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In case of cancellation due to inclement weather, the date will be Dec. 19 at the same time. The test is a requirement for students who plan on attending a Catholic high school next year. The test is free of charge and It should be taken at the high school the student plans to attend. Students must fill out pre-registration on that high school’s website by visiting https://louisvillecatholicschools.com/placementtest/.

Students are asked to bring two number two pencils and a face mask. Each school will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. For more information contact the Catholic school information line at 634-1315 or email comm@archlou.org.