Bishop Strickland calls Alabama IVF ruling ‘correct’ in CPAC address

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland, then head of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, spoke from the floor Nov. 11, 2019, during the fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. Bishop Strickland, whom Pope Francis removed as head of the Tyler Diocese in November 2023, gave a keynote address Feb. 23, 2024, at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual Ronald Reagan Dinner in National Harbor, Md., a suburb of Washington. (OSV News Photo/CNS file by Bob Roller)

By Kate Scanlon

WASHINGTON — Bishop Joseph E. Strickland, the former shepherd of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, said Feb. 23 in remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual Ronald Reagan Dinner that “we must be strong in the sanctity of life, and all of its repercussions.”

Bishop Strickland addressed the Alabama Supreme Court’s recent ruling affirming human embryos used in vitro fertilization would be protected under Alabama’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act, telling the audience at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, “I have to address, as a Catholic pastor, a topic that is of today, of this moment.”

“I know that in today’s controversies, many of us are not well versed, but we must be, and we must guide our great politicians, those who we hope will serve this nation into a brighter future,” he said. “We must guide them in the ethics of the sanctity of life.”

Bishop Strickland did not mention former President Donald Trump by name, but earlier in the day, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination issued a statement calling for the Republican Party to support IVF access throughout the U.S. and for Alabama lawmakers to do the same, amid backlash over the ruling and IVF providers in the state pausing treatments.

“We must help them to be informed that the controversies that are presently in the news right now, this decision by Alabama’s court was correct,” Bishop Strickland said.

CPAC, once a collection of conservative elected officials, policymakers and commentators of varying ideologies and ideas, has grown increasingly controversial and consolidated into a group of staunch allies and supporters of former President Donald Trump, also scheduled to speak at the conference. The 2024 conference reportedly included an exhibit with a virtual pinball game featuring photos from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, during which supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to block certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

In his remarks, Bishop Strickland said, “We cannot allow this great treasure that is the United States, we cannot allow it to be lost and it will not happen if we stay true to God.”

Prior to speaking at the conference, Bishop Strickland said, “One thing I want to make clear is that I did not agree to speak at CPAC in order to push any political agenda.”

“The church is not identified with any political community or tied to any political system,” he said. “And we understand that no politician, political party or platform will align perfectly with the Gospel. However, the reason I agreed to speak at CPAC was because it was an opportunity to bring forth truth. Truth does not bend — and neither does it come dressed in red or blue. However, when you look for truth, you find it where traditional values are held and where human dignity is reinforced. And because these are tenets of this group, I feel this is fertile ground for speaking truth.”



Pope Francis removed Bishop Strickland from the pastoral governance of his diocese Nov. 11 without giving a public reason for his removal. However, prior speculation about his future in the diocese had mounted after the bishop’s online posts accusing the pontiff of “undermining the deposit of faith.” Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston said, in a Nov. 11 statement, that after a June apostolic visitation of the Tyler Diocese, “the recommendation was made to the Holy Father that the continuation in office of Bishop Strickland was not feasible”

The pope’s decision followed Bishop Strickland’s address at an Oct. 31 gathering in Rome, where he read from a letter by a “dear friend” that accused Pope Francis of being a “usurper of Peter’s chair” and then commented that Pope Francis was himself supporting an “attack on the sacred.” According to Cardinal DiNardo’s statement, Bishop Strickland was asked to resign Nov. 9, but he declined to do so, and so Pope Francis removed him from his office.

Asked about his current status, Bishop Strickland said, “It was made clear to me that my removal was based not on any accusation or wrongdoing, but on my outspokenness in preaching the truth of Jesus Christ, in defending the deposit of faith, in not being in step with my brother bishops, and refusing to implement directives within my diocese which I knew would be spiritually harmful to my flock.”

“I retain the authority that all bishops in good standing have to celebrate Mass, administer sacraments and proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said. “I accepted the Holy Father’s decision, and I am not pursuing reinstatement as a diocesan bishop.”

Asked if he planned to dialogue with other CPAC speakers or attendees if he encountered rhetoric contrary to church teaching on issues like migration, Bishop Strickland said, “I am not speaking at CPAC to spark a debate or to participate in one. I accepted the invitation to speak in order to put forth truth, and that includes standing firm on the deposit of faith, which of course is reflected in the teachings of the church.”

“However, if other speakers use words contrary to church teaching on any issue, then, if given the opportunity, I would of course be willing to discuss this and to answer any questions of the conference attendees,” he said.

Matt Schlapp, CPAC’s chairman and the co-chair of Catholics for Trump in 2020, was accused last year of sexually assaulting a male campaign aide for Herschel Walker’s failed bid for a Georgia Senate seat in 2022. Schlapp has denied those allegations through his attorney.

The Daily Beast reported Feb. 21 that, in Virginia, Alexandria City Courthouse records show a subpoena was issued to a CPAC official alleged to have overseen document destruction after the allegations against Schlapp became public.

Asked if he was concerned about the allegations Schlapp faces, Bishop Strickland replied, “I would of course be concerned about any allegation of sexual assault if proven true. However, I do not know of any allegations involving him that have been proven true at this time.”

Before the dinner event, an artist on stage at CPAC painted two images side by side, one an image of the face of Christ and one an image of Trump. Both paintings were among those auctioned during the dinner for thousands of dollars.