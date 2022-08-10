Big Table pot luck event set for Sept. 11 in Iroquois Park

The Big Table, an event that invites people to gather to share food and conversation, will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Iroquois Park Sept. 11.

The pot luck dinner, which stretches along the park road, also provides an opportunity for diners to try ethnic dishes and a variety of picnic foods, an announcement about the event said.

It has drawn close to 2,000 people in the past, according to the organizers. The giant potluck started in 2017 and sponsorship has grown to include a variety of community agencies, including Catholic Charities of Louisville.

The event will include music and an after-party.