The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host the 34th annual African American Catholic History Celebration at noon Nov. 6 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. The event’s theme is “Here I Am, Send Me: Missionary Discipleship.”

The OMM will also offer the class “Introduction to African American Catholic History in the U.S.,” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway. The cost is $10 per person.

COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing a mask, will be followed at both events. For more information about these events or to register for the class, call the office at 471-2146.